iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 spotted on a retailer’s site, hinting at a launch date

Audio player loading…

If you’re in the market for a new iPhone or a new iPad, then it looks likely that Apple will have a couple of new options for you soon, as both the iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5 have been spotted on a retailer’s website.

Specifically, test pages for a new iPhone SE model and a new iPad Air are being built by “one of Asia’s leading mobile networks” according to Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record), writing for 91Mobiles.

The images below apparently come from these test pages, though we wouldn’t read too much into the devices shown, as these are likely placeholder images showing current models.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

But the fact that these pages are being built strongly suggests that the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 will be launching imminently.

We can get more specific than that though, as Apple is holding an event on March 8, so the timing of this all but confirms that we’ll see those devices there – not least because a previous leak had also suggested we’d see them at this Apple event. We still can’t be 100% sure, but with less than a week to go we will be soon.

Analysis: what to expect from the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5

So what should you expect from these upcoming devices? Well, while nothing is confirmed, it’s rumored that the iPhone SE 3 will pack 5G, making it the most affordable way to get 5G on an iPhone.

It’s also thought to have an A15 Bionic chipset (the same as in the iPhone 13 range), but to have largely the same design and screen as its predecessor. That means a 4.7-inch display, big bezels, and a physical home button housing a Touch ID scanner – so don’t expect Face ID here.

The iPad Air 5 meanwhile could see similar upgrades, with the addition of 5G and a more powerful A15 Bionic chipset, along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front, but with a 10.9-inch screen like its predecessor, and a similar design too. So these new generation products seem to mostly be about power and data speeds.