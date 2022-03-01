3 big things we learnt about the OnePlus 10 Pro this week

Audio player loading…

It’s MWC 2022 week, and there have been numerous announcements, including the announcement of the flagship Honor Magic 4 range, the Huawei MatePad Paper, and the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

It’s that last announcement that we’re focused on here, and if you’ve been keeping up with tech news then you might be thinking you already knew everything about the OnePlus 10 Pro. After all, it was announced for China back in January, but there are a few additional details that we’ve now learned.

These include the all-important release date, along with two other quite large nuggets of news, full details of which you’ll find below.

1. It will land in March

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be widely available soon (Image credit: OnePlus)

When the OnePlus 10 Pro was announced for China, it didn’t come with a release date for the rest of the world, but now we have one – or at least a release month.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will hit stores in North America, Europe, and India in March, but the company hasn’t yet provided an exact date. Still, there’s not long to wait now, and we’d expect the actual date will be revealed soon.

Note that those in Australia won’t be getting the OnePlus 10 Pro, as the brand doesn’t currently sell its phones there.

2. It won’t be joined by a OnePlus 10

We always assumed that eventually we’d see a standard OnePlus 10 to go alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. It makes sense after all – OnePlus typically launches two models, and the Pro name implies that there should be a non-Pro version too (otherwise it could just be called the OnePlus 10).

But despite all that, the company has revealed that there won’t be a OnePlus 10. This is the first time the company has only launched one flagship model (not including the T entries) since 2018.

Still, confusing name aside it sort of makes sense, as OnePlus has gone from only making a few phones to making loads, so while there won’t be a OnePlus 10, there are lots of other OnePlus options.

3. It won’t switch to Oppo’s ColorOS

A OnePlus phone running OxygenOS 11 (Image credit: OnePlus)

This one isn’t so much new information as a change in direction, as OnePlus has backtracked on its plans to use Oppo’s ColorOS operating system on its smartphones.

Oppo now owns OnePlus, so using ColorOS would make sense in some ways, but fans are, well, fans of OnePlus' OxygenOS, so they weren’t happy with this plan. As a result, OnePlus has confirmed that it will instead be sticking with OxygenOS, so the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive running OxygenOS 12.1.

That said, going forward the two operating systems will share a code base, so OxygenOS may start feeling more like ColorOS even if it doesn’t take the name.