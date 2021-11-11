The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops ever made, so don't miss this early Black Friday deal

Amazing Black Friday deals are popping up early this year, like this great £150 discount on one of the best laptops ever made; the Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS 13 is a constant presence in our best laptops buying guide , and this model comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch FHD display. The Dell XPS 13 normally sells for £1,149, but Dell has slashed the price to £999 .

This is simply one of the best laptops you can buy right now, it comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 2.1 and a beautiful 13.3 inch HD display.

The Dell XPS 13 is one the best premium ultrabooks you can buy right now, with its stunning design, excellent battery life and robust hardware.

As it offers great computing performance, this is a good laptop for your day-to-day tasks, and now that it’s priced at an affordable £999- you shouldn’t miss out on this great deal!

