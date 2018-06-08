The 10 best PC components of Computex 2018

It’s that time of year again, when all the top PC hardware manufacturers fly out to Taipei, Taiwan to show off all their new stuff. Unfortunately, with the flurry of new announcements, it can be hard to keep up and figure out which new components you want powering your next PC.

Don’t worry, we here at TechRadar have collected together all the best components of Computex 2018 in this convenient gallery. From behemoth 32-core CPUs to the best RAM that’s lit up like a Christmas tree, you’ll find components here that will blow your mind. So, sit back, relax, and check out all of these beautiful bits of silicon and aluminum.