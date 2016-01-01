5 best 46, 47 and 48-inch TVs of 2016

We've got all the best 46 and 47-inch TVs in the world

The price of TVs can really shoot up once you get into the 46 to 48-inch realm, especially when you start looking towards the top tier of the televisual tech tree.

At these sizes though Ultra HD 4K resolutions start to make more sense - the extra millions of pixels are able to deliver tangibly higher image fidelity than they can at lower panel sizes. This is also where we start to see the first curved screens tip up...if that's your bag.

You're also starting to get into more genuinely cinematic screen sizes too with 48-inch televisions able to fill the eyes as well as the imagination.

But that doesn't mean you've got to spend a fortune to pick up a bigger screen TV; there are also some excellent bargains out there too. We've put together a list of our current favourite televisions, from 46-inches through 47-inches and up the heady heights of 48-inches.

1. Samsung UE48JU7000T

"An excellent, if slightly small, UHD TV."

Screen size: 48-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Tizen | Curved: No | Dimensions: 683 x 1087 x 278 mm

Affordable for high end UHD

Outstanding contrast

Needs careful setup otherwise…

...there's significant motion blur

The UE48JU7000T delivers an impressive set of specifications for its money, including a native UHD resolution, Samsung's wide colour gamut PurColor technology, direct LED lighting with local dimming, and Samsung's new Tizen smart TV system.

You'll have to get your hands dirty in the system settings to nail a quality image, though. Its pictures are badly blighted using its initial settings by some pretty heavy duty and unexpected motion blur, but fortunately - so long as you follow the advice given during our test - these motion issues can be worked round.

That then leaves you with an excellent - if slightly small - UHD TV.

2. Samsung UE48JS8500

"Superb colour, awesome 4K detail and sublime depth make this one special TV."

Screen size: 48-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD and Freesat HD | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Tizen | Curved: Yes | Dimensions: 689 x 1083 x 308mm

Superb colour

Smooth motion

Black crush

Lacks processing speed

If you're in the market for a Samsung SUHD, the 48-inch model is well worth a long, lingering look. It's considerably cheaper than the step-up UE48JS9000 and UE65JS9500T models and has great image quality to boot.

The UE48JS8500's superb colour, awesome 4K detail and sublime depth make this one special TV, though some black crush does take the edge off. Excellent usability features – from second-screening a TV channel and hosting all UK catch-up TV apps to supporting Netflix/Amazon 4K and playing-back 4K video files – are welcome but slightly under-powered in terms of processing speed.

The UE48JS8500 though still remains a good value way to sample Samsung's impressive SUHD TVs.

3. Philips 48PFT5509

"Its slinky design is space-saving, deceptively robust and bang on trend."

Screen size: 48-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Philips Smart TV | Curved: No | Dimensions: 684 x 1082 x 232mm

Good HD picture quality

Attractive and robust design

Sluggish smart TV system

SD looks average

The 48PFT5509 isn't exactly the sort of TV we've become accustomed to seeing from Philips over the years. Rather than bristling with cutting-edge tech with an eye-watering price tag to match, it's stripped back and seriously aggressively priced.

Even though this 48-inch TV costs less than some 32-inch TVs it's a surprisingly strong picture and sound performer. Its design doesn't feel budget either, and while its Smart system is a little content-light, finding any Smart features at all on such a cheap set is a bonus.

Its picture, sound and build quality combine to make it a rare budget gem.

4. Panasonic TX-47AS740

"The 47AS740 is a marvel with 3D."

Screen size: 47-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: myHomeScreen | Curved: No | Dimensions: 670 x 1074 x 232

Freetime catchup system

Clean motion reproduction

Contrast flaws

Slightly soft HD picture

The 47AS740 is Panasonic's attempt to fit into that increasingly tricky area of the TV marketplace: the premium HD TV space. Its smart features and interface are both excellent, especially the inclusion of Freetime to deliver a full suite of UK catch up channels in an easy to use interface.

It's impressively customisable too, its suite of picture adjustments is pretty high level for an HD TV, and its 3D picture quality is outstanding. Unfortunately, though, all the features and ease of use in the world can't hide the fact that contrast problems mean its picture quality is bettered by some similarly sized but significantly cheaper rivals.

5. Samsung UE46H7000

"Accurate colours with plenty of verve and clarity."

Screen size: 46-inch | Tuner: Freeview HD | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Smart Hub | Curved: No | Dimensions: 1033 x 639 x 209

Good overall picture quality

Excellent connectivity

Motion resolution not brilliant

Quite costly for non-4K

Flying the flag for premium Full HD flatscreens is a thankless task in the face of curved and 4K models, and models such as the UE46H7000 are in danger of being tarred with the outdated brush.

It doesn't exactly push the envelope of Full HD, but putting aside comparisons with these nascent technologies for a second, the UE46H7000 features a slew of innovations designed to enhance the user experience.

These include a point-and-click remote, streamlined Smart TV interface, dual picture display and a faster processor. In terms of picture and sound processing it doesn't offer anything beyond previous generations but is an impressive consolidation of existing technologies.

