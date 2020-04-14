Sony is encouraging social distancing by gifting two free PS4 games

Sony has some good news for all the gamers stuck in self-isolation this week: it’s giving away two of widely recognized and widely lauded PS4 games absolutely free.

The games up for grabs include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection that rounds up the first three games in the series and remasters them for the PS4, as well as the PS4 port of Journey.

Check out our PS4 Pro review

Here's everything you need to know about the PS5

Interested in the best PC games?

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the games are part of the company’s new Play at Home Initiative that intends to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and includes a generous $10 million fund for indie developers to help support them in this difficult time.

The games will be available starting on April 15 at 8pm PST / 11pm EST and will be available through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT / 11pm EST. Once you redeem the games, Sony says, they are yours to keep and the post makes no mention of needing a PlayStation Plus membership to snag the games.

Unfortunately, Sony says these games might take longer to download than usual - as the company is complying with the governments' request to preserve internet bandwidth - but thankfully you have three weeks to jump on this deal.

Looking for other great PS4 games to buy this week? Check these out: