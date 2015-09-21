Fifty percent of iPhone and iPad owners are using iOS 9

If you haven’t updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 9 you’ll soon be in the minority.

Half of Apple mobile device users have already updated their operating system, only five days after it was made available to the general public.

The new software has been adopted quicker than any other Apple mobile operating system and will likely be downloaded more times than its predecessors, said Philip Schiller, Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement.

What’s new?

With iOS 9 comes new applications and features, including a more intelligent and helpful Siri, a redesigned Notes app, a new News app and multitasking capabilities on the iPad.

We thoroughly enjoyed testing out the new operating system, and found it to be pretty terrfici. However, we were a bit perturbed by the inability to divide your screen between two apps on the iPhone, a capability recently introduced to the iPad.

We still don’t think Apple has solved its Maps riddle, Siri is still programmed to open only default apps and iPhones and iPads are still jam-packed with bloatware that can’t be deleted. Although these issues are annoying (and lingering), they don’t ruin what is an enjoyable system to use.

Judging by the quick rate of iOS 9 adoption, you all seem to agree too.