Sky's iPhone 12 deals currently start at just £29 a month with no upfront costs

If you've been considering investing in iPhone 12 deals, you've likely seen that they don't come cheap. However, Sky Mobile has just slashed a number of its prices, making the handset seem pretty affordable.

Sky's iPhone 12 deals start from just £29 a month which puts it far below any competing promotions out there. While that price will lock you in with only 2GB of data, the upgrades aren't actually very expensive.

To jump up to 8GB, you only need to spend £33 a month , or switch to iPhone 12 Pro deals with Sky and prices begin at just £39 a month. So why is Sky so affordable for its iPhone deals?

The network uses a unique contract system known as Swap24. This is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as your phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

Sky's best iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 8GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £33 per month

For a small boost in price compared to the above option, you can get your data cap up to 8GB. That will cost you £33 a month which, while more expensive than the above deal, is one of the cheapest prices out there. Sky allows you to add even more data for additional boosts to the cost.

Upgrade to iPhone 12 Pro deals:

iPhone 12 Pro: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £39 per month

Sky also has some really affordable prices on the iPhone 12 Pro if you want to make the upgrade. It starts from just £39 a month which, like the above deals, is the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro deal around. That limits you to 2GB but you can add more data if you need a higher cap.

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

What's the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.



iPhone 12 Pro



The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

