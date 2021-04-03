Sky has the competition beat with the cheapest iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max deals

Let's face it - the iPhone 12 may very well end up being Apple's most popular handset from its 2020 family, both for its exciting new features, look, and, of course, its affordability. However, the real excitement falls to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models - and we've found the iPhone 12 Pro deals to seal the deal.

Sky is offering customers a way to get their hands on the handset without making your bank account weep. For just £41 a month get the iPhone 12 Pro with absolutely zero upfront costs.

Admittedly, this does come with just 2GB of data alongside unlimited minutes and texts, but for an additional amount you can boost that anywhere from 7GB to 60GB of data.

And that's not all - Sky has given the same affordability to its iPhone 12 Pro Max deals. Secure the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 2GB of data for £45 a month and no upfront costs.

For these kinds of prices, you'd expect to be paying a pretty hefty payment off the bat, but Sky has completely written off any upfront costs on Apple's premium handsets.

To find out more about this duo of exceptional savings, keep reading. If an iPhone 12 is more your speed, you can also take a look at our dedicated iPhone 12 deals page.

Sky's best iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max deals:

iPhone 12 Pro: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £41 per month

This iPhone 12 Pro deal comes way under the competition for cost. While the majority of deals exceed the £50 a month mark, this Sky deal will cost you just £41 a month. However, you are capped at 2GB. If you don't mind spending slightly more you can get an upgrade to your data and still be on the more affordable side of the market.

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £45 per month

Want all the elite features of the iPhone 12 Pro but in a beefier form factor? That's the iPhone 12 Pro Max for you, receiving some of Sky's money saving magic and coming in at a ridiculously low £45 a month, with no upfront cost in sight. Again, this is with a measly 2GB of data a month, but for not much more you can upgrade and fill your boots, starting from an exceptional monthly rate.

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

What's the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max like?

When it comes to Apple's yearly line-up of iPhones, it's always the more premium models that are sure to get us the most excited. In year's gone by it was all about the 'Plus', and now it's the 'Pro' and 'Pro Max'. Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are no different, offering a matte, flat edged, sleek experience that harps back to Apple's long forgotten iPhone 5 and brings with it a sense of new-decade grandeur.

Choose between the iPhone 12 Pro's 6.1-inches and the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max with its 6.7-inch display. Both offering more screen and less bezel in this truly immersive screen, the punchy Super Retina XDR OLED panel offers incredible colour, made all the more hypnotising with how flush the screen is to the device.

Of course, it's not all about how these two elite smartphones look either. The hardware here sees Apple kick it up another notch with what's under the hood, boasting the A14 Bionic processor that once again boosts both CPU and GPU performance and sees competitors well and truly left in the dust.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max's camera array is also fantastic, with its triple 12MP combination able to deliver LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

That's not forgetting this is Apple's first ever iPhone with 5G connectivity, making this the supreme, all-round performer. You can now benefit from the most reliable and speedy mobile coverage.

