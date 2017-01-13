Save £5 on the Nintendo Switch Pro controller right now

The Nintendo Switch is a funky games console, but its Joy-Con controllers may not be to everyone’s taste. Luckily Nintendo has the more traditional gamers covered with its Switch Pro controller – however the £64.99 price tag is a little eye watering.

Head over to Zavvi though and you can save yourself £5 (every little helps), with the retailer currently offering the Pro controller for £59.99 if you pre-order it now.

It’s not clear how long this price will last, so if you’re considering picking up the Switch Pro controller you may want to act sooner rather than later.

There’s an added benefit to going with Zavvi too, as its pre-order price promise means “if we reduce the price between taking your order and the release date, we will charge you the lower price!“

Does that mean the price is going to drop even more? Probably not, but we'll keep our trigger fingers crossed anyway.