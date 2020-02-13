Samsung’s stylish Serif and Frame design TVs now in sizes for every living room

Don’t fancy having a giant black slab sat on your TV stand for most of the day? For a couple of years Samsung has been pushing its design-led Serif and The Frame TVs, engineered to compliment your living room interior. At today’s Samsung 2020 Forum TV event in Malta, it showed off how it’s aiming to expand the range for the coming 12 months.

First, the Serif sets. With a playful and chunky frame (large enough to act as a shelf for small ornaments), it was announced that the new range of screens will come in 43, 49 and 55-inch sizes, as well as in two new color schemes – cotton white and cotton blue.

AI art recommendations

The more feature-filled The Frame sets, designed to hang on your wall and mimic a matte piece of art when in standby mode, will also be expanding to new sizes for 2020, with 32-inch and 75-inch models being introduced. The Frame screens are also getting a new AI-powered recommendation system that will suggest art works for their owners based on the tastes and styles it finds the viewer attracted to.

New sizes and the afore-mentioned AI recommendations system aside, the screen technology and feature sets of the two ranges remains almost the same as that of the 2019 models, which brought the flagship QLED picture panels to the two ranges. The Frame for 2020 differs slightly in that it's using a new dual-LED edge-lit array that works to combat blue light leakage – one of the more common causes of poor contrast in LED displays. Alternating between warm and cool LEDs helps to maintain more consistent image.

For more on what to expect from the new sizes, take a look at our 2019 reviews of The Frame and The Serif .

Both ranges have yet to receive finalised pricing or release dates – though expect to see them start hitting stores in the next two to three months.