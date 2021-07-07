Samsung The Frame TV lets you geek out with iconic artwork from Xbox games

Samsung The Frame TV, the sleek designer television, is getting a gaming makeover – with a host of iconic artwork from the past two decades of Xbox games.

The 'Xbox Through The Years' collection packs in artwork from the likes of Halo, BioShock, and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, allowing you to turn your painting-inspired QLED screen into a dedicated Xbox shrine.

All the images are in 4K resolution – though the 32-inch TV model will no doubt be making do with a Full HD version – and are available on the Frame Art Store starting July of this year.

Samsung is an official partner of Xbox in the US and Canada, so it's no surprise to see both companies leaning into the partnership with some cross-platform marketing.

The new gaming wallpaper collection is ostensibly to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Xbox console, which launched on November 15, 2001. There'll certainly be more to come, though, including the upcoming Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X, which we expect will land around (if not exactly on) that November 15 anniversary date.

Mix and match

The idea of tarnishing a designer television like The Frame with explosive backgrounds from the Halo series may be surprising to some, but for those who appreciate both sleek decor and the Xbox games of old, it should be the perfect combination.

We don't expect The Frame would be anyone's first choice as a gaming TV, of course, with a basic edge lighting system and processor, despite the premium dressings of the screen's casing and various accessories.

There are a number of frames available, though, all in different colors and stylings, and there may well be a perfect match between a frame and a particular background, if you have your heart set on either the amber sky behind Master Chief or the underwater depths of BioShock.