Retro resurrection: the classic console games that need to be brought back from the dead

The Bouncer was released by SquareEnix (SquareSoft back in the day) in 2000, and hasn't been heard of since.

A beat ‘em up game with RPG elements, it was Square’s first big release on the PS2 (long before it out a PS2-era Final Fantasy out) and it’s safe to say what they created wasn’t quite the masterpiece they'd imagined.

For those who may have never even heard of The Bouncer, the premise is that a princess is captured by evil gang the Mikado Special Force Unit from the local pub, Fate Bar.

Yep – princesses in pubs.

She just so happens to be the girlfriend of one of the pub’s bouncers.

Yep – princesses dating pub bouncers. It's starting to sound like an episode of Jerry Springer.

Okay the story (which, by the way, only lasts a few hours) isn’t great but despite that we really enjoyed this game; the beat ‘em up combat was addictive and the 4 player brawl was a great way to pass time with the gang. Over and above these elements, what really saves this game is the graphical beauty SquareEnix were able to utilise on the PS2 - it was phenomenal for its time, with cinematic cut-scenes like none had seen during the early PS2 era.

From what you’ve read so far you may be asking yourself why you would want this to be resurrected? But Square just created this game too early. Imagine a modern RPG with a deep Final Fantasy-esque story alongside epic beat ‘em up combat. From Final Fantasy 15 we’ve already seen that Square can still create excellent combat systems, and we believe they could do the same with a rebooted Bouncer.