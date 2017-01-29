Resident Evil ranked: Revisiting the series from best to worst

Thanks to a truly chilling vibe and the aesthetics of a particularly fine horror-movie, Resident Evil 7 has been acclaimed as a return to form for the franchise which defined the survival-horror genre.

But where, exactly, does it sit in the pantheon of Resident Evil games? After all, Resident Evil is one of the world’s favourite games franchises, with a mutant-ridden lore (yes, we know they are supposed to be called Bio Organic Weapons or B.O.Ws) that has accumulated since 1996, and which spawned six feature films.

So which are the best Resident Evil games, and which ones should you avoid like the, er, plague? And how can you play them nowadays?