Portugal vs Croatia live stream: how to the watch the Nations League fixture anywhere

The Nations League throws up another tasty clash today as holders Portugal face World Cup runners-up Croatia. The home side became the first winners of the new tournament last June after beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final - the same stadium plays host to tonight's match and the hosts will be looking to preserve a run which has seen them win their last four matches. Read on to find out how to watch tonight's Nations League action online, by following our guide to getting a reliable Portugal vs Croatia live stream below.

Portugal vs Croatia live stream Tonight's clash is set to take place behind closed doors at the Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. Kick-off set for 8.45pm local time (Western European Summer Time) - that also makes it a 8.45pm BST evening start in the UK and 3.45pm ET/ 12.45pm PT whistle in the US. Full streaming and Nations League TV channel details are below, plus you can take your preferred coverage with you wherever you are - just try ExpressVPN free for 30-days.

The Selecao pretty much guarantee goals right now, having scored 17 times in their last five games.

New Barcelona youngster Trincao has been drafted into the Portuguese line-up, while Premier League trio Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves should all feature.

Croatia's recent record against the home side is abysmal, having lost four of their previous five games against their hosts, but Zlatko Dalic's side will draw confidence from their current six match unbeaten streak.

Croatian mainstays Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic are both out for tonight's game, with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic set to line up alongside Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic in the middle of the park.

Read on as we give you the lowdown on how to watch Portugal vs Croatia online today and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Don't miss: how to watch a Tour de France live stream

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US and Australia, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for tonight's match are worried that you'll miss the Portugal vs Croatia game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Get a FREE 30-day ExpressVPN trial today

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the bunch.View Deal

How to watch a Portugal vs Croatia live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with this tie set to be shown on Sky Sports Red Button service. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely you're best bet. More specfically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also have access to some of the opening Premier League matches of the season, plus F1, PGA Tour golf, and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above. Coverage is set to start on Sky Sports Red Button service just before kick-off at 8.40pm BST today (Saturday, September 5).

Portugal vs Croatia live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ABC, TUDN, and UniMas are your options for watching Portugal vs Croatia live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Fubo and Hulu with Live TV. The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option - though Fubo also conveniently accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal. Kick off in the United States is at 3.45pm ET/ 12.45pm PT.

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia: live stream Nations League soccer in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to European internationals, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Portugal vs Croatia in the Nations League if you're down under. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 5.45am on Sunday morning.