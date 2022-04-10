Masters live stream 2022: how to watch online and Round 4 tee-times

With a three=shot advantage heading into Round 4 of the 2022 Masters, you'd think that it would be pretty safe to sew Scottie Scheffler's name into the Green Jacket. But the August National does funny things to players on Sundays (just ask Greg Norman or Jordan Spieth) and we could be in for a riveting day of major golf. So make sure you know exactly how to watch a 2022 Masters live stream online where you are, with or without cable, including ways to watch the golf absolutely FREE.

If the 2022 Masters was supposed to be all about Tiger Woods, it seems somebody forgot to tell Scheffler. On Thursday, it really felt like Tiger was conjuring up yet another Masters miracle, but the great one faded since making the cut and won't be in contention to produce another Augusta fairytale today.

Indeed, the bewilderment that greeted Scheffler's ascent to world No.1 will provide plenty of motivation for the American to go on an win his first major. Although 2022's breakout star Cameron Smith could eclipse yet eclipse him, having already shot to success at the Tournament of Champions and the Players Championship this year and with Aussie viewers being treated to a free Masters stream thanks to the Nine Network.

Elsewhere, former major champs Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas, Danny Willett and Shane Lowry are all in and around the mix, but it would take a brave gambler to pick a winner who isn;t playing in today's final pairing. Even reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama has dropped off the pace - there will be no repeat from the brilliant Japanese player.

Watch the climax of the 2022 Masters unfold and follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Masters live stream online, so that you won't miss a moment from Augusta National.

Where to live stream Masters 2022 golf for FREE

Golf fans in Australia are among the luckiest in the world, as the entirety of the 2022 Masters is being shown on 9Gem, which is FREE to watch. Coverage starts at 4am AEDT (so 2pm EDT, 7pm BST).

That means you can also fire up a Masters live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs.

In the US, it looks as though Masters.com (opens in new tab) and the Masters app will also host a live stream. The most comprehensive coverage it has will be of featured groups and holes, but then it's also promising a 'Broadcast' feed that kicks off at 2pm EDT.

How to watch a Masters golf live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a Masters golf live stream in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Masters golf online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab) We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch the Masters

It's really simple to use a VPN to stream the golf online as described above:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the relevant location for you (i.e. go for Australia if you're after that 9Now feed)

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so for lucky Aussies who find themselves abroad this week, head to the 9Now site (opens in new tab) or app

Masters 2022 schedule: key Round 4 tee-times

Jon Rahm & Tiger Woods - 10.50am EDT, 3.50pm BST

Tony Finau & Sergio Garcia - 12.10pm EDT, 5.10pm BST

Viktor Hovland & Hideki Matsuyama - 1.10pm EDT, 6.10pm BST

Rory McIlroy & Collin Morikawa - 1.50pm EDT, 6.50pm BST

Charl Schwartzel & Justin Thomas - 2.20pm EDT, 7.20pm BST

Sungjae Im & Shane Lowry - 2.30pm EDT, 7.30pm BST

Scottie Scheffler & Cameron Smith - 2.40pm EDT, 7.40pm BST

Watch 2022 Masters on TV in the US

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the Masters Tournament is split between ESPN and CBS in the US. After ESPN's coverage of the first two rounds, CBS is showing the action from 3pm ET / 10am PT to 7pm / 4pm PT on Saturday, and from 2pm ET /11am PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday. If you have the channels on cable, simply head to the ESPN website (opens in new tab) and the CBS website (opens in new tab) and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

How to watch Masters 2022 without cable

How to get a Masters live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 Masters on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live Masters coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from April 7-10, starting at 6.30pm for Round 4. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

More sport: how to get a Champions League live stream

How to live stream Masters golf in Australia

(opens in new tab) As we've discussed, golf fans in Australia can watch Masters golf absolutely free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab). Coverage starts at 5am AEST each morning for rounds 1-3, and at 4am for the final round. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You can also tune in on on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. But why pay if you can watch the Masters for free? Well, Kayo Sports is really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month after a FREE Kayo Sports trial (opens in new tab). If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free 9Now coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch the Masters 2022: live stream golf in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Masters on TSN, with its coverage also available on CTV for Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Masters golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.

(Image credit: Peter Dazeley via Getty Images)

The tournament tees off on Thursday, April 7, with the fourth and final round set to be played on Sunday, April 10.

Masters 2022: weather forecast for Augusta

Rain definitely has a part to play at the 86th edition of the Masters, with heavy showers forecast on Thursday.

The wet will ease up as we progress through the tournament, with the potential for light rainfall on both Friday and Saturday.

Sunday is expected to be relatively warm and sunny, but all in all it will be a chilly affair.

Who won The Masters last year?

Hideki Matsuyama was a massive outsider before the tournament, but became the first ever Japanese golfer to win a men's golf major when he shot to glory at Augusta National a year ago.

Unfortunately, there are concerns that he won't be able to defend his crown, with the 30-year-old enduring an injury-hit year.

(Image credit: Augusta National/Getty Images)

Is Tiger Woods playing in The Masters this year?

It's the question we're all waiting for an answer to. Nobody really expected Tiger Woods to make an appearance at Augusta National this year, but he's officially on the scene.

He's been putting his strength to the test and teasing onlookers, his limp serving as a reminder, as if we needed one, of an all-too-close brush with death a year ago.

Playing through pain is par for the course for Woods, but even if his body can cope with the physical demands of the tournament, will he want to risk his stellar run of making the cut as 21 straight Masters tournament?

How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters? Who has won the most Masters?

Tiger Woods has won the Masters five times - in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

He's also the youngest ever Masters champion, having been just 21 years and 104 days old when he claimed his first green jacket in 1997.

Only Jack Nicklaus has more Masters titles to his name (six), and the Golden Bear also holds the record for the most majors, with 18. Woods is second, with 15.