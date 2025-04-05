How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: live stream tennis online, seeds, what TV channel, schedule

Alcaraz and Djokovic headline the first clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the year

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament held at the Monte-Carlo Country Club
(Image credit: John Berry/Getty Images)
Get ready to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025, as the clay season really gets going and tennis fans tune in to see perennial nearly-men Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev attempt to take the title.

As the first clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the year, the week-long affair at Monte Carlo Country Club is a very big deal, so it's no surprise it's attracted an appropriately high-caliber class of suitors, headlined by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud are also in contention, while Rublev and reigning champion Tsitsipas will be two of four past winners participating, the others being wildcards Stan Wawrinka and Fabio Fognini, who triumphed in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Here's how to watch Monte-Carlo Masters tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 tennis: A quick guide

Key dates

  • Event dates: April 6–13, 2025
  • Daily start: 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am GMT / 7pm AEST
  • Final date: Sunday, April 13

Best free stream trials

Use a VPN to watch any Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 70% off with this deal.

FREE trial Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

Tennis fans in the US and Australia alike can watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 with English-language commentary via a 7-day free trial.

In the US, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel, which has exclusive access of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends. Another option Stateside is to sign up to Fubo, where new subscribers also get a 7-day free trial with access to hundreds of channels for $84.99 a month ($20 off your first month) after the trial.

In Australia, beIN Sports offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. You can subscribe direct for $14.99 a month or $149 for a year up front when the trial is over, or you can add beIN Sports to most TV packages.

The final is also being shown on free-to-air France 4 in France.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams in the US

In the US, Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 is being shown exclusively on the Tennis Channel, which offers a FREE 7-day trial to new users.

A subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV and Fubo. For access to the Tennis Channel, you'll want Sling Orange, which costs $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TVSling TV

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Orange package includes more than 30 live channels including Tennis Channel, ESPN, Disney Channel and CNN. New users get a big discount on their month, making it's a great choice for savvy sports fans.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can catch Monte-Carlo Masters live streams on Sky Sports. Sky TV subscribers can tune in via the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including the US Open, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

You can find a list of other broadcasters with Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams in Australia

In Australia, Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$14.99 month or AU$149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to Monte-Carlo Masters, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Monte-Carlo Masters action as if you were back home.

Official Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

What is the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 schedule of play?

Sunday, April 6: Qualifying round

Monday, April 7: 1st round

Tuesday, April 8: 1st & 2nd round

Wednesday, April 9: 2nd & 3rd round

Thursday, April 10: 3rd round

Friday, April 11: Quarter-finals

Saturday, April 12: Semi-finals (from 12.30pm & 2.30pm)

Sunday, April 13: Final (from 2pm)

(All times BST)

Who are the recent Monte-Carlo Masters champions?

Recent Monte-Carlo Masters champions

Men's champions

2024 – Stefanos Tsitsipas
2023 – Andrey Rublev
2022 – Stefanos Tsitsipas
2021 – Stefanos Tsitsipas
2020 – N/A
2019 – Fabio Fognini
2018 – Rafael Nadal
2017 – Rafael Nadal
2016 – Rafael Nadal
2015 – Novak Djokovic

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

