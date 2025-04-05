How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: live stream tennis online, seeds, what TV channel, schedule

Get ready to watch the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025, as the clay season really gets going and tennis fans tune in to see perennial nearly-men Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev attempt to take the title.

As the first clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the year, the week-long affair at Monte Carlo Country Club is a very big deal, so it's no surprise it's attracted an appropriately high-caliber class of suitors, headlined by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud are also in contention, while Rublev and reigning champion Tsitsipas will be two of four past winners participating, the others being wildcards Stan Wawrinka and Fabio Fognini, who triumphed in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Here's how to watch Monte-Carlo Masters tennis from anywhere, including worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and any free live streams below.

Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 tennis: A quick guide Key dates Event dates: April 6–13, 2025

Daily start: 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am GMT / 7pm AEST

Final date: Sunday, April 13 Best free stream trials Tennis Channel via Sling/Fubo (US)

beIN Sports (Australia, 7-day free trial)

FREE trial Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 tennis live stream broadcaster

Tennis fans in the US and Australia alike can watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 with English-language commentary via a 7-day free trial.

In the US, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to the Tennis Channel, which has exclusive access of the tournament. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $109.99 a year when the trial ends. Another option Stateside is to sign up to Fubo, where new subscribers also get a 7-day free trial with access to hundreds of channels for $84.99 a month ($20 off your first month) after the trial.

In Australia, beIN Sports offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. You can subscribe direct for $14.99 a month or $149 for a year up front when the trial is over, or you can add beIN Sports to most TV packages.

The final is also being shown on free-to-air France 4 in France.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams in the US

In the US, Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 is being shown exclusively on the Tennis Channel, which offers a FREE 7-day trial to new users.

A subscription then costs $109.99 per year or $9.99 per month.

Looking for an 'over the top' streaming option that carries hundreds of other channels? The Tennis Channel is also available on Sling TV and Fubo. For access to the Tennis Channel, you'll want Sling Orange, which costs $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can catch Monte-Carlo Masters live streams on Sky Sports. Sky TV subscribers can tune in via the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis TV channels.

Sky Sports is showing a whole host of tennis tournaments this year, including the US Open, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

You can find a list of other broadcasters with Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

How to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams in Australia

In Australia, Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 is exclusive to beIN Sports, which offers new users a 7-day FREE trial.

You can add beIN Sports to most pre-existing TV packages, or you can sign up as a separate subscription. It costs AU$14.99 month or AU$149 if you pay for a year up front, once that week-long trial ends.

In addition to Monte-Carlo Masters, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of soccer and other sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Carabao Cup and EFL Championship football and rugby.

Not in Australia right now? Remember you'll need a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the Monte-Carlo Masters action as if you were back home.

Official Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Monte-Carlo Masters streams▼ The Monte-Carlo Masters broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between beIN Sports and SuperSports. Residents of the following African countries can watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams with a Canal+ Africa subscription: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DR Congo, Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Togo. Satellite TV provider SuperSport has the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 TV rights across these regions in Africa: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Socotra, South Africa, St. Helena and Ascension, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more Monte-Carlo Masters streams▼ Canada TSN has the rights to broadcast Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 a month or $80 each year. Latin America and the Caribbean The Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 broadcast rights for Latin America and the Caribbean are via ESPN International. Residents of the following countries can watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams with a ESPN subscription. Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Barthelemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Monte-Carlo Masters streams▼ The Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 broadcast rights for Europe are divided up as follows... Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan: Setanta Albania, Kosovo: Supersport Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia: Sportklub Bulgaria: A1 Max Sport Belarus, Russia: BB Tennis Belgium, Luxembourg: BeTV. Telenet (Play Sports) also in Belgium Cyprus: CYTA Czechia, Slovakia: Tolano Management SE (Digisport) Denmark: TV2 France: Eurosport France, France 4 Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania: TV3 Baltics Finland: MTV3 Georgia: Silknet Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland. SRG also in Switzerland. Greece: OTE Hungary: Network4 Iceland: Livey Italy; San Marino; Vatican City: Sky Italia Malta: Go Sports TSN Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Norway: TV2 Poland: Polsat Portugal: Sport TV Romania: Digi Spain: Telefonica/Movistar Sweden: TV4 AB Turkey: Ssport Turkey United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Asia

Click to see more Monte-Carlo Masters streams▼ China Youkou will show coverage of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. Hong Kong PCCW will show coverage of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. India Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network. The broadcaster will also be showing the tournament in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Afghanistan. Japan UNEXT has the rights to show Monte-Carlo Masters live streams in Japan. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for Monte-Carlo Masters 2025. South Korea You can also watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 on CJ ENM in South Korea.

Oceania

Click to see more Monte-Carlo Masters streams▼ Australia As outlined above, beIN Sports will have full coverage of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Futana, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis Digicel will be showing Monte-Carlo Masters 2025.

Middle East

Click to see more Monte-Carlo Masters streams▼ beIN Sports MENA is the primary Monte-Carlo Masters broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 live streams with a subscription to beIN Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

What is the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025 schedule of play? Sunday, April 6: Qualifying round Monday, April 7: 1st round Tuesday, April 8: 1st & 2nd round Wednesday, April 9: 2nd & 3rd round Thursday, April 10: 3rd round Friday, April 11: Quarter-finals Saturday, April 12: Semi-finals (from 12.30pm & 2.30pm) Sunday, April 13: Final (from 2pm) (All times BST)

Who are the recent Monte-Carlo Masters champions? Recent Monte-Carlo Masters champions Men's champions 2024 – Stefanos Tsitsipas

2023 – Andrey Rublev

2022 – Stefanos Tsitsipas

2021 – Stefanos Tsitsipas

2020 – N/A

2019 – Fabio Fognini

2018 – Rafael Nadal

2017 – Rafael Nadal

2016 – Rafael Nadal

2015 – Novak Djokovic