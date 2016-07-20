Bird's eye view: This year's most incredible drone photography revealed

Anyone who hasn't got a head for heights, look away now...as the winners of the third annual International Drone Photographer of the Year competition have just been announced.

Set up by aerial social network www.dronestagr.am and in conjunction with National Geographic, this year's winners showcase some of the best aerial photography from around the world, offering a unique view most photographers could only dream of.

The contest received thousands of entries from aerial photographers, with three categories to enter: Travel, Adventure and Nature. But it was Francesco Cattuto from Italy with his stunning image of the Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi cloaked in mist at sunrise, that wowed judges (and us) and earned him the title of International Drone Photographer of the Year.

Here are a few more jaw-droppings images from the winners and finalists that caught our eye:

Category Travel: Cable Beach by Todd Kennedy

Category Sports Adventure: Complejo Acuático Norte de Santander by losmanesdeldrone