Vodafone picks up Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray

Vodafone has added the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray to its coming soon page, promising that the small smartphone with the big processor will soon be available on pay monthly deals.

Unfortunately the big red network hasn't seen fit to list an Xperia Ray UK release date or UK pricing just yet, but we'd expect to see it land on deals from around £25 a month.

That money will nab you the pin-sharp resolution of the Ray's 3.3-inch display and the 1GHz processor, as well as Android 2.3 with Sony Ericsson's TimeScape overlay.

Xperia Ray-mond

We were fairly impressed with Sony Ericsson's latest effort when we hung out with the phone for our hands on Xperia Ray review.

Vodafone joins a hefty line up of networks gearing up to offer the bright spark handset including Three and O2, and a host of online retailers.

When the Sony Ericsson Xperia Ray UK release date will fall is still a mystery, but with suggested dates ranging from mid August to early September, we'd wager it'll be fairly soon.

Check the Ray out in action with our hands on video below:

Via Eurodroid