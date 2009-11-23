Smartphones could hit £100 mark in 2010

2010 will see the smartphone become increasingly popular, with experts predicting that advanced handsets will drop closer to the £100 mark in the coming months.

With the likes of Apple's iPhone and the wealth of Android phones making a huge impact on the market, smartphones are becoming increasingly prevalent.

And at the Morgan Stanley Annual Technology, Media and Telecoms Conference in Barcelona experts from the likes of Opera and ARM insisted that this trend will accelerate in the coming year.

Faster growth

"Smartphones grew this year, and we are going to probably see faster growth next year," Tim Score, chief financial officer of ARM stated.

According to one analyst, the growth of Android and Nokia owned Symbian will push prices ever-lower.

"2010 will see continued growth as manufacturers and operators seek to drive open platforms into the mass market," Geoff Blaber, analyst at research firm CCS Insight, told Reuters.

"Android and Symbian will take smartphones into the sub-150-euros realm where feature phones have dominated to date."

Via Reuters