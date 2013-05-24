Samsung GT-i8805 could be world's first proper Tizen smartphone

The start of something new?

Samsung has already said it's committed to delivering handsets running Tizen this year and the GT-i8805 may be our first glimpse of this promise coming to fruition.

The folks over at Techtastic spotted a user agent profile which apparently reveals details about its first mainstream Tizen-toting smartphone - dubbed "Redwood" and carrying the moniker Samsung GT-i8805.

According to the profile the GT-i8805 will sport a 1280 x 720 display, an older ARM Cortex A9 processor and 4G connectivity. Other reports suggest Samsung will launch its first Tizen handset in August or September this year.

Via Engadget

