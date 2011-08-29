Samsung announces ChatON IM service

Samsung is to launch a new multi-platform, mobile instant messaging service it is calling ChatON.

The application, which will run on Samsung's own Bada OS and Android phones, as well as iOS and BlackBerry devices, is set to be showcased at the IFA tech show in Berlin this week.

ChatON will enable users of all platforms to exchange messages, free of charge, in the same way that services like Skype trump OS-specific apps like BBM, Gtalk and Apple's forthcoming iMessage service.

Like Skype, there'll also be a web-based client and group chat options, while there'll also be an element of social networking, with users able to comment on each other's profiles.

ChatON also allows users to share images, videos, and voice messages and is likely to launch in September shortly after its IFA unveiling.

Samsung says ChatON is a true global mobile communications platform that reinvents and democratises mobile communication. It'll launch in 120 countries and 62 languages

Take a look at the new service in the promo video below:

Link: TechCrunch