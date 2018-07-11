The best iPhone 6S Plus deals in July 2018

Editor's pick Limited Time Offer Apple iPhone 6S Plus Our rating: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Network: ID

Now well in to its terrible twos, iPhone 6S Plus deals have finally started falling substantially. Pretty much since the advent of the iPhone X, prices are going in one direction only and you can pay less than £25 per month for the giant handset.

It's no great surprise that the trend has been downwards, Between the X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus, there have now been three big screen iPhones since the release of the 6S Plus in 2015.

The iPhone 6S Plus is the supersized version of the iPhone 6S. It packs all the great features of the 6 Plus, but with added functionality like improved battery life and 3D touch, which enables you to interact with the phone in different ways depending on how you press on the screen. It all seemed so innovative at the time!

On this page you'll find a comparison tool right at the top, so you can compare and filter all the UK's best iPhone 6S Plus deals to find your perfect tariff. Below that we've rounded up what we think are the best five iPhone 6S Plus deals from all the major UK networks to point you in the direction of the best bargains.

Contracts Sim Free Sim Only Showing 7 of 5,430 deals ? Sort By Recommended Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB Gold) 1 500 mins Unlimited texts 1GB data £29.99 upfront £24.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB Silver) 2 1000 mins Unlimited texts 2GB data £29.99 upfront £27.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB Gold) 3 5000 mins 5000 texts 1GB data Free upfront £25.99 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 36 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB Gold) 4 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 5GB data £59.99 upfront £29.99 /mth View at ID Mobile 24 months Part of Carphone Warehouse Uses Three 4G coverage Includes data rollover & capping Learn More Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB Silver) 5 5000 mins 5000 texts 2GB data Free upfront £27.49 /mth View at Tesco Mobile 36 months Uses O2 4G coverage Save £3pm with Xtras app Trade-in old phone Learn More Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB Gold) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 4GB data £29.99 upfront £33 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB Gold) 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 1GB data Free upfront £34 /mth View at Affordablemobiles 24 months Fastest 4G UK coverage At least 3 months of BT Sport 6 months of Apple Music Learn More Load more deals

iPhone 6S Plus

Get a big screen iPhone without the high price of the 7 Plus

Weight: 193g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | OS: iOS 10.3.3 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Apple A9 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16/32/64/128GB | Battery: 2,750mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Bright, vibrant display

Fuss free camera

Big and heavy

Some minor software flaws

Apple reinvigorated its phablet with the 6S Plus in 2015 without rewriting the playbook thanks to its smart 3D Touch technology and a more power under the hood. With the arrival of the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X it's now cheaper, but still a real workhorse.

