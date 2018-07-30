Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors

Will the real next-generation Nvidia graphics card architecture please stand up? Like, seriously.

Nvidia Turing is more than likely going to be the architecture behind the much-anticipated GeForce GTX 1180, rather than Ampere or Volta. Now, we’ve been waiting for Nvidia to make an announcement for a while – doubly so since there was no near term developments at Computex 2018.

There’s been a ton of speculation pointing at a September release with recent rumors suggesting we might be seeing three cards make it to the public that month. However, we’ve also seen some spots of flimsy rumors that suggest Turing cards will start releasing next month.

Both of these release windows would work with the rumors that the next generation of GPUs will be announced at either Hot Chips or Gamescom in August. We’re betting on the latter being the launch event as Nvidia has announced it will be holding its very own GeForce Gaming Celebration event with “some spectacular surprises” on August 20th in Cologne, Germany – which is exactly when and where Gamecom 2018 will be happening.

Then, to add even more fuel to the rumor-fire, Lenovo has supposedly leaked that the GTX 1160 will be coming to a gaming notebook in Q4 2018 – which, if true, makes the supposed September launch of Turing even more likely.

Similar to previous generational leaps, like Maxwell to Pascal, we’re expecting the Nvidia GTX 11 series GPUs to elevate efficiency, and possibly PC gaming in general, to a whole new level with true 4K, 60 frames-per-second gaming on a single GPU.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia’s next generation graphics cards for gamers

Nvidia’s next generation graphics cards for gamers When is it out? Rumored for July 2018

Rumored for July 2018 What will it cost? Hopefully not much more than Pascal

We keep hearing rumor after rumor coming out about the Nvidia Turing release date, but it’s looking like it’s finally coming out in the next couple months.

At the time of writing, there are two distinct Nvidia Turing release dates possible. We’ve seen some flimsy rumors pointing to an August release date, which will be possible if the rumored Gamescom announcement goes something like “and, guess what! You can buy them today”, as that event is on the 21st of August.

What’s more likely, however is a September release date. We’ve seen reports from people connected to aftermarket manufacturers that Nvidia Turing will be coming out September, with three cards making it to market.

We’ve also seen reports of Turing-powered laptop GPUs launching by the end of 2018. Whether or not this points to when the desktop graphics cards will be getting their launch remains to be seen.

Nvidia Turing price

Given the state of GPU prices, and the amount they fluctuate in a post-bitcoin world, we can’t help but to predict higher prices for Nvidia Turing cards when they come out – especially since Nvidia has a surplus of Pascal cards lying around. Right now we’re expecting Turing GPUs to launch at about $100 more than their Pascal counterparts.

If you need a reminder of the pricing of the Pascal Founders Cards that are currently available, here you go:

Nvidia Turing specs

Given that Nvidia has already introduced its new 12nm manufacturing process with Volta, we expect it to trickle down to the company’s consumer-facing Turing line. Beyond that, however there aren’t really any confirmed details about the details surrounding Nvidia’s next line of graphics cards.

That’s not to say we can’t speculate, however. We’ve seen speculation that Nvidia is planning on releasing a 180W, 150W and 120W graphics cards in September, which would potentially mean we’re going to see the 1180, 1170 and 1160 release in a short time frame.

This comes on top of leaks that we’ve seen pop up on the TechPowerUP GPU database, with a ton of information about the anticipated GPUs. This is all hearsay, mind you, but we’ve seen some evidence that the GTX 1180 will run with 3,584 CUDA cores, 224 TMUs and double the VRAM of the GTX 1080 – with 16GB of the GDDR6 VRAM found on the Nvidia Titan V.

That’s not all, either. We’ve also seen some speculation pop up on Wccftech about a possible GTX 1170 with massively better specs than the GTX 1070, including 2,688 CUDA cores, 168 TMUs and a whopping 9.75 TFLOPS.

Whatever the case, we fully expect Nvidia to deliver with new GPU technology that pushes the envelope for PC gaming as it always has.