No, The Last of Us 2 isn’t coming to PC – nor are these other PS4 exclusives

The critically-acclaimed Horizon: Zero Dawn may be making its way to PC this summer, but we won’t be seeing other PS4 exclusives follow suit, according to Sony.

Gamers were rightly excited by the prospect of more of Sony’s big-hitters coming to PC, such as Gran Turismo Sport, Days Gone, Bloodborne and even The Last of Us: Part 2, when a slew of listings went up on Amazon France.

Perhaps somewhat predictably, the rumor was swiftly debunked by Sony itself who, in a statement to IGN, said: “The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC.”

Following Horizon: Zero Dawn’s PC announcement, PlayStation worldwide studios boss Hermen Hulst said, “...to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game will now come to PC.” Hulst went on to add, “We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”

Xbox hearts PC

Microsoft has already embraced the fact PC gamers want to play console exclusives on their platform of choice, and have been releasing first-party titles day and date on both Xbox consoles and PC. This has already included the likes of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4, and is set to continue with the release of Xbox Series X.

It’s clear the two companies have a different approach, then, but the thought of playing Bloodborne at a silky-smooth 60fps (or higher) will never stop being a mouth-watering proposition, so to speak. And no, streaming it on PlayStation Now doesn’t count.

Exclusives? Who needs 'em

If you do own a PS4 or PS4 Pro, don’t forget to grab Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free, as part of Sony’s ‘Play at Home’ initiative.

The Uncharted games won't be coming to PC anytime soon, however, so we've rounded up a selection of awesome alternatives below that give Nathan Drake a run for his money.