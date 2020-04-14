Sony is encouraging social distancing by gifting two free PS4 games

Sony has some good news for all the gamers stuck in self-isolation this week: it’s giving away two of widely recognized and widely lauded PS4 games absolutely free.
The games up for grabs include Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection that rounds up the first three games in the series and remasters them for the PS4, as well as the PS4 port of Journey.
According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the games are part of the company’s new Play at Home Initiative that intends to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and includes a generous $10 million fund for indie developers to help support them in this difficult time.
The games will be available starting on April 15 at 8pm PST / 11pm EST and will be available through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT / 11pm EST. Once you redeem the games, Sony says, they are yours to keep and the post makes no mention of needing a PlayStation Plus membership to snag the games.
Unfortunately, Sony says these games might take longer to download than usual - as the company is complying with the governments' request to preserve internet bandwidth - but thankfully you have three weeks to jump on this deal.
