MSI packs its gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX graphics at CES 2019

MSI is the latest laptop maker to announce at CES 2019 that it is releasing a gaming laptop with Nvidia’s new mobile RTX graphics cards.

The new MSI Stealth GS75 is a thin and light gaming laptop that comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and a 17.3-inch 144HZ IPS-level display, all packaged up in an aluminum alloy body that's only 0.75 inches thick.

MSI is clearly aiming to show that powerful gaming laptops need not be big and bulky, with the Stealth GS75 offering some of the most impressive gaming tech in a slimline design.

According to MSI, “the GS series breaks the stereotype of bulky and heavy gaming laptops, offering an exceptional and portable gaming experience,” and it is also releasing an overhauled version of its GS65 laptop. This 15.6-inch device will now come with the latest Intel processors and Nvidia graphics, while weighing less than 4.19 pounds.

The MSI GE75 Raider is another gaming laptop that will benefit from Nvidia’s new mobile graphics cards. It comes with Intel Core i7 processors, and is – according to MSI – the first 17-inch laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

This laptop is all about appealing to enthusiasts, with a diamond-cut design, a heavy-duty cooling system, RGB lit keyboard from SteelSeries and powerful audio from Dynaudio.

The MSI GE75 Raider has also got some new Nvidia tech

Other CES goodies

MSI also showed off some other exciting bits of kit at CES 2019. The PS63 Modern is a thin and light laptop aimed at content creators, and comes with an 8th generation Core i7 processor, GTX 1050 graphics card and a 15.6-inch screen. It weighs just 3.53 pounds and measures 0.63 inches thick. It also has an extra-large touchpad and a fingerprint sensor, plus 16-hour battery life.

Next, there’s the MSI Trident X desktop PC with an MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card and an Intel 9th Gen Core K series processor, plus the compact Infinite S Gaming Desktop, which has an Intel 9th Gen Core k series processor and Nvidia RTX graphics, plus an innovative Silent Storm liquid cooling system.

For PC builders, MSI has also announced the MSI Gungnir 100 case, which according to the company is "inspired by the sharp look and feel of 'Gungnir', the legendary spear wielded by the Norse god Odin". We’re not sure how much of a similarity this case is to Odin’s weapon, but it does look quite nice.