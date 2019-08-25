Moto G8: what we want to see

The Moto G8 is set to be the next incarnation of the Moto G smartphone range, the heavyweight champions of the budget handset world – but we don’t really know anything about the upcoming Motorola phones at this point.

That’s understandable, since the Moto G smartphones typically launch in the early months of the year, and we’re still expecting to see Motorola drop other new devices before then. But they’re anticipated devices nonetheless.

While we wait for Motorola’s next range of impressive affordable devices to drop, we can expect the slow drip of leaks and rumors to gradually turn into a stream and a torrent in the build-up to the Moto G8’s release – and before that, we can look at the previous Moto G phones and see what we’d like to change in the 2020 versions.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next incarnation in the Moto G range of budget smartphones

The next incarnation in the Moto G range of budget smartphones When is it out? Likely in the first few months of 2020

Likely in the first few months of 2020 How much will it cost? A range of prices, but all probably sub- $300 / £300 / AU$500

While we’ve not heard anything on the Moto G8 series’ release date or price, we’re not expecting it to vary wildly from the Moto G7 range or any of the previous Moto G devices.

That means we’d expect to see the phones launch in early 2020, perhaps in February in the build up to Mobile World Congress, the yearly phones and tech show in Barcelona, Spain. That’s when we saw the G7 range launch.

(Image credit: Future)

The Moto G phones typically launch in a range of options – the 2019 devices consisted of the Moto G7 , G7 Play , G7 Power and G7 Plus , and there will likely be similar versions in 2020.

These devices launched at a range of prices, from $200 / £149 / AU$270 for the Moto G7 Play to £269 / AU$499 (roughly $325, but it didn’t release in the US) for the Moto G7 Plus.

The Moto G8 prices will probably reflect those of the G7 range, which have subsequently seen price cuts and deals, but we’ll have to wait until the phones launch for any solid prices.

Moto G8 leaks, rumors and news

There’s only one Moto G8 leak we’ve seen so far, and we don’t actually know it’s for the Moto G8 at all, so take it with a big pinch of salt.

The leak is of a press image showing a Moto phone with no front-facing camera – presumably this selfie cam is in a pop-up segment, though it’s also possible (yet unlikely) that the device uses an under-screen camera.

We don’t know what device this render is of, as pop-up cameras are usually reserved for high-end phones, which the Moto G8 series likely won’t be – but then again basically all Motorola phones are affordable devices, so it’s equally unlikely to be on a Motorola One or Moto Z device.

What we want to see in the Moto G8

(Image credit: TechRadar)

While we wait for the Moto G8 range of smartphones to launch, we’ve made a list of what features we’d like to see them pack.

NFC on all devices

NFC is a really useful feature of modern smartphones, used for functions like contactless card payments and easy pairing of Bluetooth devices. Yet not all the Moto G7 phones have NFC compatibility, which can be a nuisance for people who love using the tech.

We’d like to see NFC functions available on all Moto G8 phones, from the Plus model to the most affordable devices, and in all regions, as the presence of NFC on Motorola handsets sometimes varies by area.

Improved camera arrays

(Image credit: Future)

Save for the Moto G7 Power, each of the Moto G7 phones has two rear cameras – that’s okay for a budget phone, but you can now pick up affordable devices with three or even four rear snappers, so Motorola’s going to have to upgrade its cameras to keep the devices competitive.

The second camera on the G7 is a depth sensor for improved background blur on portrait pictures, but we’d like to see perhaps a telephoto lens (used for optical zoom) or an ultra-wide angle lens (with a bigger field of view for great selfies or panoramic shots), as these can be really useful in taking a great picture.

More specialized devices

The Moto G7 Power was a distinct member of the G7 family because of what it did ‘different’: it had a much bigger battery than the others. This specialization made the phone distinct, so if a big battery pack was a tempting draw in a smartphone, you knew which model to pick up..