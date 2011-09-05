Sony Tablet S up for UK pre-order

The wait for Sony's Tablet S is almost over, in fact you can order yours today.

The long-awaited Sony Tablet S is now available for pre-order in the UK.

Dixons is the first UK retailer first to offer pre-sales for the Android Honeycomb 3.1 tablet, which is set for release on September 16th.

The Tablet S, which boasts an innovative curved back to make use on a flat surface a little easier, will set you back £399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model, which matches the cost of the cheapest Apple iPad.

For an extra hundred notes, you can get double the storage and 3G capabilities.

PlayStation certified

The Sony Tablet S boasts a 9.4-inch screen, a dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor, 1GB of RAM and comes fully PlayStation certified.

Sony's other tablet, the dual-touchscreen, clamshell Tablet P is also available to pre-order on the Sony website for £499, with Wi-Fi, 3G and 4GB of storage.

With Samsung's Galaxy Tab range of tablets under siege from Apple's legal eagles, can Sony emerge as the lead contender to the iPad despite joining the tablet party later than everyone else?

Via: ElectricPig