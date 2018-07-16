The best Android tablets in 2018: the best slates running Google's OS

Update: We've updated this list with the latest and greatest Android tablet options, including the Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4. If you're looking for a Google-powered slate, these are the ones to consider.

While the selection of new Android tablets isn't as large as it once was, and nowhere near as large as the selection of Android phones, there's still some great ones to choose from, and Android is arguably the main tablet OS rival to iOS slates like the iPad Pro 10.5, new iPad (2018) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2017).

Tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and Asus ZenPad 3S 10 give Apple a real run for its money, and there are some strong Android tablets for tighter budgets too.

But there are other things to consider before you buy. Some Android tablets have 10-inch screens, others seven, some land somewhere in between and a handful even push the boundaries past 10 inches.

There are also big differences in battery life, processing power, RAM and even the software each slate is running. Some are toting Android 8 Oreo, while some are still stuck on Android 7 Nougat.

And even once you know what specs you're after there are plenty of not so great options, so to help you avoid buying a dud we've put together this list of the best Android tablets around.

They cover a range of options and we've included a rundown of the specs, the pros and the cons, so you can see at a glance what's right for you.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung's latest flagship Android slate is super

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 237.3 x 169 x 6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GBGB | Battery: 6,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great premium design

HDR-ready display is excellent

Keyboard is a costly extra

High price tag

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 is our favorite Android tablet in the world right now and replaces the Galaxy Tab S2, which is also a Samsung product.

This newer tablet is the best Android slate in the world thanks to a powerful processor and an excellent display that's prepped to show you HDR content, something even the iPad can't do yet.

There's an S-Pen stylus in the box and you'll also have the option of buying a keyboard too, but that will cost quite a bit extra.

The price of the Galaxy Tab S3 is high, but it's worth it when you look at all of the power and amazing features you'll get for that amount of money.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review

2. Asus ZenPad 3S 10

One of the best new Android tablets out

Weight: 430g | Dimensions: 240.5 x 163.7 x 7.2 mm | OS: Android Marshmallow | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Mediatek MT8176 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: up to 10 hours | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 5MP

Strong, hi-res display

Swift response

Mediocre battery life

Not great build quality

Nope, that's not an iPad you can see just above. That's one of the latest tablets from Asus - the ZenPad 3S 10 - and it's our second favorite Android tablet you're able to buy right now.

There's decent power inside this slate as well as a super bright and beautiful display to look at on the front.

The battery life and build quality aren't the best on the market, but considering the lower price point than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 above, we'd recommend picking this up if you're looking for something a touch cheaper.

Read our Asus ZenPad 3S 10 review

3. Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4

A great Android alternative to the iPad Mini 4

Weight: 316g | Dimensions: 212.6 x 124.8 x 7.3mm | OS: Android Oreo | Screen size: 8.4-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 | CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 960 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB | Battery: 5,100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Excellent speakers

Sharp screen and design

No headphone jack

Slightly dated chipset

The Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 is a strong Android slate and the combination of its small size and metal shell makes it a real alternative to the iPad Mini 4.

This has more than just good looks though, as the MediaPad M5 8.4 also has impressive stereo speakers, and coupled with its sharp 1600 x 2560 screen that ensures it lives up to its name as a media machine.

It’s less good for gaming, and there’s no 3.5mm headphone port – so you probably will be relying on those internal speakers a lot, but if you want a very portable slate that’s great for movies and music then the Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 is a top option.

Read our Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 review

4. Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

Taking 'Netflix and chill' to the next level

Weight: 665g | Dimensions: 246.9 x 179.1 x 4.6mm | OS: Android 5.1.1 | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1600 | CPU: Intel Atom quad-core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 10,200mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Integrated projector

Great audio

Heavy

Glitchy interface

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro is packed full of media-focused features and sports a unique, distinctive design.

There's a built in stand to take the heft off your hands, while the integrated projector means you can enjoy big screen entertainment away from your TV, though the screen is sharp enough that you won't always feel the need to use a projector anyway.

All that tech does make it less portable than most tablets on this list and the UI could be better, but it's a fairly unique option.

Read our Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro review

5. Huawei MediaPad M3 8

The best cheap tablet you can buy right now

Weight: 322g | Dimensions: 215.5 x 124.2 x 7.3mm | OS: Android 6.0 | Screen size: 8.4-inch | Resolution: 1600 x 2560 | CPU: Kirin 950 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 5100mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 8MP

Super-loud stereo speakers

Slim, light, fancy aluminium shell

Pedestrian rear camera

Poor gaming performance

Topping our best cheap tablet list is the Huawei MediaPad M3 8 that falls in position five on our best Android tablet list thanks to an excellent screen, lots of power and its great value for money.

It has a slim body with an aluminium frame that makes it look premium while also being practical too.

There's a sharp screen, it comes with speakers that offer impressive volume for a slim tablet and it's a lot cheaper than most of the other Android tablets on this list too.

Read our Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0 review

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung's latest flagship Android slate is super

Weight: 256g/389g | Dimensions: 198.6 x 134.8 x 5.6mm/237.3 x 169 x 5.6mm | OS: Android 6.0.1 | Screen size: 8.0-inch/9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Octa-core | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 4000mAh/5870mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2.1MP

Thinner, lighter design

Great screen

So-so battery life

Camera is mediocre

There are plenty of reasons to invest in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 - especially if you're after one of the best Android tablets on the market but at a cheaper price than the Galaxy Tab S3 above.

It's reading and web surfing-friendly, while the new 4:3 screen and general size and shape is better suited for most things. Videos work better on its predecessor thanks to its elongated aspect ratio - but they don't exactly look bad here.

You can pick the Tab S2 up in 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, to challenge Apple's iPad and iPad mini ranges, with the smaller option being more portable and cheaper.

Almost impossibly thin, pumped full of power and with a slick version of Samsung's TouchWiz interface on board the Galaxy Tab S2 gives the iPad Pro 9.7 and Pixel C a real run for their money.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 review

7. Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)

Cheap tablet with a huge screen

Weight: 500g | Dimensions: 262 x 159 x 9.8mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 | CPU: quad-core | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: up to 12 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Excellent value

Large, full HD display

Plastic design isn't premium

Cameras are poor

This tablet will be particularly great if you have an Amazon Prime membership because it comes with a huge screen for watching movies and TV as well as reading ebooks.

It's a cheap option that still packs such high-end specs including a 10-inch screen, but don't expect it to feature the best features on the market like some of the tablets at the top of the list.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) review

8. Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)

The best you can get at this price

Weight: 369g | Dimensions: 214mm x 128mm x 9.7mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 8-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 800 | CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz | RAM: 1.5GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: Up to 12 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Good battery life

Decent value

Reflective screen

A little slow in places

The Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) is among the best of the retail giant’s tablets, as while it’s in many ways lower end than the similar HD 10, the smaller screen is sharper as a result, and the price is lower.

It also delivers surprisingly strong gaming performance, with a decent amount of power for the money. The speakers aren’t great and the cameras are awful, but tablets aren’t for taking photos and you can always use headphones.

What you do get is solid if not spectacular performance, and tight integration with Amazon’s other services through Fire OS, all at a price that’s well below most of the non-Amazon branded competition. You should also note that if you already own the 2016 version of this tablet, it won't be worth upgrading to the 2017 version as the differences are very minimal.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) review

9. Amazon Fire 7 (2017)

Almost unbelievably cheap

Weight: 295g | Dimensions: 115mm x 192mm x 9.6mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 8/16GB | Battery: Up to 7 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Crazily cheap price

Decent media performance

Screen is dull and low res

Lacking app store

Tablets don’t get any cheaper than this – well, functional ones don’t anyway. The incredibly low price and sturdy design make the Amazon Fire 7 (2017) a great choice to give to a kid – in fact, Amazon’s even built a (pricier) version specifically for children.

But even for a grown audience the Amazon Fire far exceeds expectations, with a fairly bright 7.0-inch screen, acceptable speakers, solid battery life and even reasonable performance, with a snappy interface and the ability to run most games.

Fire OS won’t suit everyone and this isn’t a tablet that impresses once you take the price out of the equation, but for what the Amazon Fire costs it would almost be rude not to buy it.

Read our Amazon Fire 7 (2017) review