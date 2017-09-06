Microsoft cuts up to £630 off its Surface Book – could a new version be on the way?

As far as deals go, this is a particularly impressive one courtesy of Microsoft, which is cutting up to £630 off its range of Surface Book with Performance Base devices.

The deals can be found on the Microsoft Store website. You can choose various configurations of the Surface Book with Performance Base, with each one coming with a hefty price cut.

The Surface Book features a detachable 13.5-inch screen, and the ‘Performance Base’ version of the 2-in-1, which is on sale, comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M with 2GB GDDR5 graphics card, making this a very powerful device and one that’s worthy of its place on our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2017.

Big savings

The big savings in this deal are as follows:

As mentioned, this deal is available from the Microsoft Store – simply select the configuration of Surface Book you want and the saving will be applied.

Such a large price cut is certainly impressive – and it makes us think that Microsoft could be clearing its stock to make way for the Surface Book 2, which could appear sometime this year.

We’re not sure how long this price drop will last, so if you’re looking to get a powerful Surface Book, now is definitely the time. The next time we see a decent price cut like this may not be until Black Friday.