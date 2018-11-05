Melbourne Cup live stream: watch the horse racing from anywhere on Earth

It's that time of year, the Melbourne Cup 2018 is in town. Thoroughbred racing fans rejoice as this year all the action will be aired for free in Australia. That means everyone has the chance to watch it anywhere in the world, thanks to the modern wonder of the interwebs that is the VPN. You're in the right place to learn how to get a Melbourne Cup live stream.

Melbourne Cup 2018 - where and when? The 158th Melbourne Cup will be run on Tuesday November 6 this year at the Flemington Racecourse in Australia's Melbourne. The main event begins at 10am local time in Australia on the morning of Tuesday November 5. So that means it's on Monday night in the UK at 11pm GMT and 7pm ET or 4pm PT in the US.

The Melbourne Cup 2018, at the Flemington race course in Australia, is often referred to as the "race that stops a nation". In fact the Flemington Cup Carnival is a full-on event that runs from November 3 to 10 with the horse racing featuring as just a part of that.

Last year's winner was Rekindling with Jockey Corey Brown in the saddle. This year, of the 24 horses racing in the main event, the top rated three are Best Solution with jockey Pat Cosgrove, The Cliffsofmoher jockeyed by Ryan Moore and Magic Circle with jockey Corey Brown. But the favorite is Yucatan Ire ridden by Sydney's James McDonald.

The Melbourne Cup 2018 purse is a whopping AUS$7.3 million. So the stakes are pretty damn high. And for stat fans, a Bart Cummings-trained horse called Kingston Rule famously smashed the record time back in 1990 with a 3 minutes and 16 seconds finish. Will that record be broken in 2018?

This year the 3,200m race course action will be aired live, locally, by Australia's Channel 7 for free. Read on to find out how you can catch all the action no matter where you are in the world – yup, even if you're an Aussie on your hols.

How to get a free Melbourne Cup live stream from anywhere

If you happen to be in Australia, you're in luck – all the action of the Melbourne Cup is aired for free on Channel Seven. That means you can enjoy it directly through your TV or you can stream it via 7live.com.au on your favourite gadget be it a phone, tablet or computer.

Live coverage will also be on offer from racing.com on free to air TV as well as Foxtel channel 529. Foxtel will also have live coverage on Sky Racing 1 which is channel 526.

If you're out of the country you can still catch all the action using a VPN. These are easier to use than you might think. Check out our handy guide below.

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the 2018 Melbourne Cup in your country, the best way to watch it is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose an Australia location to stream the 2018 Melbourne Cup on Channel 7 using the link below.

3. Go to 7live.com.au

This year's race will be streamed right on Channel 7's website and with a VPN you can watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Images courtesy of flemington.com.au