Italian Open live stream 2020: how to watch Rome Masters ATP and WTA tennis today

The Italian Open is one of the biggest clay tournaments on the tennis calendar, and the traditional warm-up event for the French Open. Both were originally supposed to be held in May, but were rescheduled for September. Read on as we've compiled this handy guide for getting an Italian Open tennis live stream - watch all the 2020 ATP and WTA Tour action online this week.

The Italian Open is a concurrent ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA Tour Premier 5 event, and some of the best players in the world are in action in Rome on both the ATP and WTA sides, including the king of clay himself, Rafael Nadal, as well as Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Stan Wawrinka, and Simona Halep, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and defending champion Karolina Pliskova.

Italian Open 2020 cheat sheet The Italian Open takes place at the Foro Italico Tennis Center in Rome. The tournament runs from Monday, September 14 to Monday, September 21, and play generally starts at 10am BST / 5am ET / 2am PT each day. Full tennis live stream and TV details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with the help of our No. 1 reviewed VPN, ExpressVPN - now 49% off.

The Italian Open, sometimes referred to as the Rome Masters or Internazionali BNL d'Italia, is held every year at Rome's Foro Italico Tennis Center. It's usually one of the glitziest tennis events of the year, a jamboree of food, fashion and celebrity, but this year's will be ever-so-slightly toned down because of you-know-what.

Nadal beat Djokovic in last year's men's singles final to clinch his ninth Italian Open title, and both players are back on the court in Rome this week. Djokovic will be desperate to put his expulsion from the US Open last week behind him, while Nadal will be raring to get some competitive action in his legs, having opted against participating in New York.

The WTA side of the competition is bursting with contenders, including a resurgent Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stevens, who were so impressive at Flushing Meadows this month. 2019 runner-up Johanna Konta is also involved, and will be looking to put in a better showing than she managed in New York.

Make sure you don't miss any of the tennis - follow our Italian Open live stream guide below to watch all the ATP and WTA Tour action online right now.

How to get a tennis live stream from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem... geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad and is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch the Italian Open: get a WTA and ATP tennis live stream in the US

The action generally begins at 5am ET/2am PT each day, and in the US, coverage from Rome is split between ESPN 2 and the Tennis Channel. It's worth knowing that both of these are cable-based services, so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription. Or a good over-the-top streaming service that gives you access to the same channels for a fraction of the price! Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch an Italian Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $10 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more - and you're done for just $40 p/m - much less than the competition and WAY less than cable. Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch the Italian Open: get a WTA and ATP tennis live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Italian Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost, with coverage starting at around 10am BST each day. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch ATP and WTA tennis: live stream the Italian Open 2020 in Canada

In Canada, coverage of the Italian Open split between DAZN, TSN and French-language RDS, with action getting underway at around 5am ET/2am PT each day. For DAZN, there's a 1-month FREE trial that will allow you to tune in without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. If you get TSN and RDS as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Italian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Take your favorite streams with you wherever you go - just grab a quality VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream Italian Open tennis in Australia

As in the US, ESPN has the rights to live stream ATP tennis in Australia and will be broadcasting the 2020 Italian Open via Foxtel. You can watch the action from 7pm AEST every day, while coverage of the WTA side of the event is being provided by beIN Sports. This is actually great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes both ESPN and BeIN Sports in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can watch some of the event for free this September. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to watch the 2020 Italian Open: live stream tennis in New Zealand