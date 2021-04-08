iPad Air 4 drops to lowest price yet in Amazon's latest iPad deals

iPad deals are offering some excellent prices across Apple's more premium range of tablets this week. While the entry-level 8th generation is still sitting at its £329.99 RRP, you'll find a stunning £529.97 sales price on the iPad Air 4 right now.

Considering we were happy with a discount down to £544.97 on this model just last week, that's an incredible reduction down from the £579 RRP. We don't know how long this iPad deal will hold on for, though, so move fast if you've been eyeing up this powerful device.

However, if you're after the biggest and best models, we're seeing additional iPad deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well. Previously on sale for £899.97, an extra £30 off means you can pick up this powerful device for its lowest price yet - just £869.97 (regular price £969) at Amazon.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for more cheap iPad deals in your region.

Today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £529.97 at Amazon

The iPad Air 4 is fast becoming Apple's most popular tablet. Sitting in the middle of the premium iPad Pro and the cheaper 8th generation iPad, the Air 4 packs some serious power into a cheaper price tag. We were previously happy with a £544 sales price on this model, but Amazon has just dropped that even further down to £529.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: £769 £709.07 at Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro offers incredible power, perfect for those who need a tablet for media editing. We've seen this price slowly dropping since release, but right now you'll find the 128GB model available for just £709 - that's just £4 off its record low price. Of course, there are more discounts on larger configurations as well. 256GB: £869 £779 | 512GB: £1,069 £999 | 1TB: £1,269 £1,158.97

More iPad deals

