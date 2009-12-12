Dell raking in big bucks from Twitter specials

Dell knows a thing or two about smart marketing

The founders of Twitter may not be making much money from the microblogging platform, but savvy marketeers like Dell are already way ahead of the curve in online sales.

The US PC maker has revealed that its Twitter followers have spent over $6.5 million (£4 million) on products specifically promoted through tweets alone.

Discounts worldwide

By offering Twitter-only discounts and special products in 12 different countries, Dell has proved the power of building a strong online brand and communicating it directly to potential customers.

The company's 35 Twitter identities, including the central @DellOutlet, are followed by over 1.5 million people and managed by more than 100 staff.

Sales have been significant in countries as diverse as the US, Japan, China and Mexico.