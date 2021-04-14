iMac (2021) release date, price, news and leaks

The iMac (2021) is heavily anticipated. The 27-inch iMac (2020) was likely the final Apple desktop to feature Intel-based processors, and this year's iMac lineup will almost certainly include Apple silicon. A screen size change is also possible on the smaller of the two traditional models, and we may even see a significant design change — if the growing list of rumors turns out to be true.

In 2020, Apple updated the 27-inch iMac, but kept selling the smaller 21.5-inch iMac (2019). Last year's refresh was surprisingly robust, as the 27-inch all-in-one now offers 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors, solid-state drives (SSDs) across the entire lineup, blazing-fast AMD Radeon Pro graphics cards, and lots of RAM (up to 128GB).

It was also good to see Apple add a new 1080p FaceTime HD webcam to the mix and studio-quality microphones. And for those willing to pay a lot extra, the 27-inch iMac (2020) offers a nano-texture glass finish on the display. First introduced on the company's Pro Display XDR monitor, the material prevents glare and reflections from showing on the screen, regardless of the light conditions.

Looking ahead, the iMac (2021) rumors point to a huge new design, and for the first time since the iMac G3, multiple color choices. We've pulled together the latest rumors and likely release date to get you prepared and excited for this year's iMac lineup.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The 10th generation iMac

The 10th generation iMac When is it out? Q2 or Q3 of 2021 most likely

Q2 or Q3 of 2021 most likely What will it cost? Unknown, but likely similar to current pricing

In mid-2020, Apple first announced plans to move its entire Mac lineup away from Intel over the coming years. The first of the Apple silicon-based computers arrived last fall, including the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), and Mac mini (M1, 2020). In 2021, besides next-generation iMacs, Apple's likely to launch a second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro, all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and other Apple silicon-based Mac models.

This year's iMacs were largely expected to not arrive until late in the year. However, two events on the ground suggest their arrival could now be imminent.

Recently discovered code in a macOS Big Sur beta suggests at least two iMac (2021) are coming soon, the 'iMac 21,1' and 'iMac 21,2', code named J456 and J457, respectively. Additionally, in March, Apple began removing some existing iMac models from the market.

We now know that Apple's next event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20. Though the online-only "Spring Loaded" event is expected to focus on next-generation tablets (including the new iPad Pro) and the long-rumored Apple Airtags, new iMacs could also be announced.

If not now, the new computers could arrive around the time of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which begins on June 7.

When they arrive, the iMac (2021) models should be priced similarly to the current versions. The entry-level Retina 21.5-inch model starts at $1,299, while the 27-inch version begins at $1,799.

iMac (2021) design and colors

Although the 2021 MacBooks are perhaps the most anticipated new Macs of the year, the new iMac (2021) models will also garner a great deal of attention.

In January, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported this year's iMac lineup would feature the first design change in nearly a decade. The slimmed-down new models could feature a design that's similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor.

In another change, the iMac (2021) could become the first Apple desktops available in multiple colors since the iMac G3. According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the same five colors found on the iPad Air (2020) could be incoming for this year's iMac, including silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. There's been no word on whether Apple will resurrect the iconic "Bondi blue", however.

iMac (2021) leaks and rumors

Beyond the anticipated design change and color choices for the iMac (2021), at least one of this year's models could come with mini-LED, a new display technology that many consider better than OLED.

As Rene Ritchie explained to iMore in September 2021:

"Basically, it uses like 10,000 tiny, 200 micron LEDs, grouped into local dimming zones, so it can get closer to those deep, inky blacks, giving it contrast ratios similar to OLED, but without the burn-in, off-axis color shifts, and white point changes that just stack up on OLED.

It also might allow for adaptive refresh rates — what Apple calls ProMotion on the iPad Pro. That's what lets the display ramp up to 120Hz for silky smooth scrolling and brain-bending gaming, but it can also ramp way down to 48Hz, even 24Hz for things like accurately presenting 24 frames-per-second content in Final Cut Pro and TV+."

Turning inside, the iMac (2021) is likely to feature a so-called M1X CPU that offers a performance boost from last year's M1 SoC that's found on the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), and Mac mini (M1, 2020). This SoC could offer a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU compared to the 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU in the M1.

Beyond this, Face ID could arrive on the iMac for the first time. And like previous iMacs, the new models will almost certainly offer plenty of ports, including USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 support.

What's not yet known about the iMac (2021) models is the display sizes. Apple may have decided to stick with the current sizes of 21.5- and 27-inches. And yet, some rumors have suggested an all-new 24-inch model could arrive in 2021 alongside a 30-inch model.

Another unknown is what will become of the 27-inch iMac (2020). It's possible the desktop all-in-one, which was just released in August, could stick around even with the arrival of two new iMac models. It could also go the same way as the iMac Pro and be discontinued.