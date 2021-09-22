HP is launching a new HP Spectre x360 just for Windows 11

HP launched a wide range of new Windows 11 laptops and Ultrabooks two weeks ahead of the official launch of the OS. But the HP Spectre x360 16 is the star of the show.

The HP Spectre x360 16 is aimed at creatives and includes a 4K OLED 16-inch touch display and keyboard and as always can be converted to a digital canvas. It also comes with some solid features and hardware such as a 5 Megapixel IR camera, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and on top of that boasts a 17-hour battery life.

The HP Spectre x360 16 has been launched via the official HP website for a starting price of $1,639, and will be expected to be available at Best Buy later this fall.

The HP Spectre x360 wasn’t the only laptop revealed. HP announced a whole range of laptops and desktops, all powered by Windows 11. The new operating system officially launches on October 5, which means all of these HP devices have been announced much earlier than we would expect.

Microsoft just launched its own Surface products ahead of the launch of Windows 11, with the most prominent being the Surface Laptop Studio . But even Microsoft’s own Windows 11 devices are only available for preorder – they won’t actually ship until October 5. So it’s pretty safe to assume that if you want one of these new HP devices, you’ll have to wait until at least early October – and probably a bit later.

Via Wccftech