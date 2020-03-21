How to watch Frozen 2: stream the movie online anywhere

Frozen was an instant Disney classic when it hit the screen seven years ago and has had kids the world over breaking into song and dance dressed as the princesses Elsa and Anna ever since. It was inevitable that a sequel would follow to give those little hearts another filling with joy - and now you and your little ones can watch Frozen 2 online at home.

Frozen 2 cheat sheet Released: 2019 Director: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck Cast: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad Run time: 103 minutes

Yep, you can watch it all right now – perfect timing for those getting in lots of family time at home right now. Just remember mum and dad, there's no excuse not to sing along, too!

Options for viewing Frozen II vary by country with the main platform being Disney Plus. Since this hasn't launched everywhere yet, we've also given you more viewing options for where you are, below. Everybody can catch up with the new adventures of Olaf - the sun-loving snowman - and the gang.

So how do you watch Frozen 2 online? Keep reading and we'll explain all you need to know about getting a stream.

Watch Frozen 2 with Disney Plus (and for FREE)

You're in luck folks! Frozen 2 is all yours and you can even watch it for free. How? Let us explain.

Those of you in North America, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands can now enjoy the riches of Disney Plus, meaning you can head to the site to sign up now and start watching straight away.

But even better news is that you can get a 7-day FREE TRIAL to Disney Plus, meaning you can enjoy Frozen 2 and all of the service's other content without paying anything.

Disney Plus has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Disney Plus price: all you need to know about bundles and subscriptions

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

How to watch Frozen II without Disney Plus

Not got a Disney Plus subscription and don't want one? Fret not, you've got other options to rent or buy the movie. Here they are by country:

UK: Buy from £9.99 or stream on Sky Go from Sunday March 21

Amazon, YouTube, Sky Store, Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Rakuten TV

US: Rent from $4.99, buy from $19.99

Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Fandango Now, Microsoft

Australia: Rent from $5.99, buy from $19.99

YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft

Canada: Rent from $4.99, buy from $24.99

iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft

Can I watch Frozen 2 while overseas?

For now, Disney Plus has only been launched in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. You'll have to sit tight if you're reading this from the UK and Europe as the Disney Plus go-live date is set as for March 24 - and there's a special discount you can take advantage of if you strike now.

If you're out of the country where you'd normally access Disney Plus you'll find that you're geo blocked – as it's restricted to that country only by spotting where you connect to the internet from. That's where downloading a VPN can really help you out.

A VPN, or virtual private network, cleverly changes your IP address and location to make you appear somewhere you're not, anonymously. Our #1 rated service is ExpressVPN thanks to its sheer simplicity to use, fast connections speeds and watertight security. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee if you just want to give it a try, or you can save 49% and get three months extra free with an annual sub.

