How to watch Cruella online and stream the full movie on Disney Plus anywhere

Our favorite monochromatic villain is finally starring in her own title movie, and everyone with a Disney Plus subscription can stream it from today. Initially released through Disney Plus' PVOD service, here's how to watch Cruella online from anywhere.

How to watch Cruella online Release date: Friday, August 27 Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry Directors: Craig Gillespie

Taking place long before this iconic Disney villain endeavoured to make a coat out of a litter of helpless Dalmatian puppies, Cruella is set in 1970s London.

Slap bang in the middle of the punk movement, Estella - as she was known before her penchant for evil cackles and a 40-a-day smokers cough - is a misty-eyed intern hoping to make it big in the fashion industry with her bold designs.

Befriending the powerful Baroness von Hellman, portrayed by another famous Emma (Emma Thompson), the doors are opened to a world of the rich and famous. One that inevitably threatens to transform Estella into the notorious, revenge-bent Cruella we've come to know.

Initially arriving on Disney Plus Premier Access, you'll now be able to watch Cruella online with a regular Disney Plus subscription. If you haven't already, get started by signing up now so you can stream it from anywhere.

How to watch Cruella online on Disney Plus

Arriving on the platform on Friday, August 27, you can watch Cruella online from 3am ET / 12pm PT / 8am BST. All you'll need is a Disney Plus subscription.

$7.99 / £7.99 / $11.99 CAD / €8.99 / $11.99 AUD / $12.99 NZD Yearly: $79.99 / £79.90 / $119.99 CAD / €89.90 / $119.99 AUD / $129.99 NZD Or, if you're in the US, for the ultimate value you can take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $13.99 a month. Disney Plus is well worth checking out. In addition to getting you first dibs on the latest Disney animations, it features every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon.

How to save money on Disney Plus

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. Bringing further great value ESPN Plus offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney Plus?

Disney Plus just gets better and better with its original content, on top of old favorites. It's the place to watch Loki, which is just one in the latest in a string of recent blockbuster releases exclusive to the platform, including Luca, The Mandalorian, Mulan's live-action remake, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and sees the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions - and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

