Halo Infinite’s biggest rumor has finally been put to bed

Halo Infinite will launch with both a campaign and multiplayer mode, 343 Industries has confirmed.

It was widely rumored that Halo’s campaign could arrive at a later date, but during Microsoft’s E3 2021 conference, developer 343 Industries finally put that speculation to rest.

The studio also showed off the first glimpse of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which will be free to play and includes 120fps support for those with capable displays. You can watch it in full below.

Breaking...