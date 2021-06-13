Halo Infinite’s biggest rumor has finally been put to bed

Halo Infinite will launch with both a campaign and multiplayer mode, 343 Industries has confirmed.

It was widely rumored that Halo’s campaign could arrive at a later date, but during Microsoft’s E3 2021 conference, developer 343 Industries finally put that speculation to rest.

The studio also showed off the first glimpse of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, which will be free to play and includes 120fps support for those with capable displays. You can watch it in full below.

Unfortunately 343 Industries failed to share a release date for Halo Infinite, which is still scheduled to arrive during "Holiday 2021" (which is between December and early January). We didn't get a multiplayer beta announcement either, which was disappointing.



Still, as the multiplayer trailer shows, we can expect some explosive and classic Halo action when the game does finally release on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.



The game's iconic announcer returns, as do popular weapons like the Gravity Hammer, Energy Sword as well as vehicular combat. Halo Infinite will be available on Xbox Game Pass day one and features cross-play and cross-progression for the first time across Xbox and PC.