H1Z1: Battle Royale leaves beta, officially launched on PS4

H1Z1: Battle Royale has left open beta and officially launched as a free-to-play title on PlayStation 4.

The premise of H1Z1: Battle Royale is essentially the same as all battle royale titles - be the last person standing. This means making use of abandoned vehicles, coveted airdrops, and avoiding the creeping toxic gas while completing challenges to earn in-game currency. This currency can then be used to buy new skins for vehicles, weapons, equipment, and clothes.

The apocalyptic battle royale has been in open beta since May this year, with developer Daybreak Games boasting over 10 million new players in the first month alone.

The official launch update includes battle pass season one, two new weapons, a new vehicle, and launch bundles.

Battle passes

Much like Fortnite's battle pass, the H1Z1 battle pass lets players unlock up to 30 rewards across three different pass types/lines: free, premium, and PlayStation Plus.

The free pass does what it says on the tin, allowing you to earn certain rewards without spending any money (though there are less rewards available).

On the other hand, the premium pass can be purchased for $5.49 (other pricing TBC) and will offer the ability to earn more rewards. Those who have PS Plus will automatically gain a PS Plus battle pass, allowing you to earn even more rewards.

Level progression can move between passes, so if you upgrade from free to premium you will keep your experience.

New weapons and vehicles

H1Z1's official launch sees the addition of two new weapons: RPG and SOCOM sniper rifle. RPGs can be found in gold airdrops, while the SOCOM sniper rifle can be found in purple airdrops.

There's also a new vehicle - the ARV. This heavily armoured truck can fit a full team of five and has a hatch for a teammate top pop their head out.

New launch bundles

Two launch bundles are available initially - the Viper Starter bundle and the Hardline Deluxe bundle. Both bundles give you a collection of cosmetic items. The Viper Starter bundle is a yellow "kung-fu inspired" cosmetic pack which is available for $4.99.

If you want to spend some big bucks, the Hardline Deluxe bundle resembles a dark version of the Hunger Games Peacekeepers. This bundle includes the premium battle pass and is $34.99.

Both launch bundles are available at a launch discount until September 4. Intrigued? Then watch the video below.