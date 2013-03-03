Tomb Raider maker defends 18 rating, says 'no pressure to change'

Game developer Eidos Interactive has denied that pressure to stand toe-to-toe with ultra violent games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto led to the decision to make the new Tomb Raider title 18-rated.

The rebooted classic, which launches for PS3, Xbox 360 and PC on Tuesday, is the first in the series to have an adult-only rating, after combat elements of the game were amped up.

Eidos president Ian Livingstone CBE said that the modern gamer's desire for gritty realism explains the removal of Lara Croft's 'armour-plated, teflon-covered' exterior in fighting scenes.

He said: "A decision was made to make it 18 because of the combat involved, the graphics involved and that gritty realism. It's definitely the correct decision. There was no outside pressure to change."

Sustain damage

Livingstone said that fighting elements of the game had always played second fiddle in previous adventures, but Eidos felt it was time to raise the stakes.

He added: "Audiences today want realism in their games. The pillars of Tomb Raider are exploration and adventure, puzzle-solving and combat. Combat had always been an afterthought in previous Tomb Raiders so we thought we want to raise the combat.

"To make that realistic she's going to have to sustain damage. Previously she'd been armour-plated, Teflon-covered and adventurous."

Some gamers will surely be disappointed to hear that the 18 rating is due to Lara taking a beating from bad guys rather than any Angelina Jolie-esque elongated shower scenes.

Via Guardian