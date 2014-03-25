Nvidia Shield to score PC game streaming, Android 4.4 next month

We're only a week away from the calendar turning over to April, but that could feel a whole lot longer for owners of Nvidia Shield now that details have surfaced on what the next update has in store.

TechCrunch scored details on next month's Shield update, which will go live as a free, downloadable update for owners of the company's mobile gaming console on April 2.

The forthcoming improvements will bring Android 4.4 KitKat to the system, including a refreshed Tegra Zone store to help find game titles optimized for the device.

The April update will also deliver news about future Shield updates right to the Tegra Zone app, along with the added convenience of Bluetooth keyboard and mouse support for those who find the built-in controller too limiting while taking a break from gameplay.

Remote streaming

Shield owners will finally be able to truly get their game on thanks to Remote GameStream, which allows players to wake a LAN-connected PC back home and stream favorite console games wherever there's an internet connection.

GameStream does come with some moderately hefty requirements for successful remote game play, and Nvidia recommending an internet connection capable of at least 5mbps up and down. That said, users will be able to tweak their quality and framerate settings as needed.

Nvidia is also stepping up efforts to promote the Shield with a $50 (about £30, AU$55) discount on the hardware, bringing the price down to a slightly more affordable $199 (about £120, AU$217).

Shield players will have more to choose from with more than 100 titles (up from two dozen at launch) currently available, although GameStream will allow remote streaming of all your PC titles, whether Nvidia has optimized it or not.