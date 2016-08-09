PS4.5 reveal likely on tap for Sony's September 7 event

Sony is holding a PlayStation event on September 7 in New York City, which can only mean one thing: the PS4 maker is ready to unveil its next console, dubbed the PS4.5.

An invite for the event has landed in our inbox, confirming reports that Sony planned an event for early next month.

Sony's calling the shindig a "PlayStation Meeting," a rather formal name for what we expect will be the debut of the PS4.5, also known as the PlayStation Neo.

Sony isn't offering up any hints about what the event will entail, only saying that it's excited "to share details with you about the PlayStation business."

PS4.5 launch in 3, 2, 1...

The PS4.5 will be an upgrade from the PS4, likely sporting a slimmer figure and souped up internals. 4K and greater VR support for the PS VR are safe bets, but after that, it's unclear just what the next PS4 will bring to the table.

While we don't know yet when the PS4.5 will release to the public, it'll face stiff competition from Microsoft's own mid-generation upgrade, the Xbox One S. The new Xbox is capable of 4K Blu-ray playback and High Dynamic Range gaming, and is a vast improvement over the Xbox One. Will the same be said about the PS4.5 versus the older PS4?

Sony's event takes place at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm GMT inside the PlayStation Theater. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest on the new console, and anything else that might be announced.