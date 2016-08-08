PS4.5 Neo unveiling slated for September, according to new report

Everyone seems to know when the PS4.5 Neo is going to be unveiled. Everyone except Sony, apparently.

In June, The Wall Street Journal claimed that Sony would unveil both its 4K-ready gaming console and a slimmed down version of the PS4 at Tokyo Game Show (TGS).

Today, French gaming site Gameblog reported that Sony plans on holding an unveiling in New York City on September 7. That report has since been corroborated by VICE Gaming, who claims to have heard it from several unnamed sources close to Sony.

There's room to believe both reports are right, that Sony may hold an event at TGS this year for members of the Asian press, then hold an event in New York City for the North American and European press corps but Sony has yet to officially confirm either date publicly.

The mid-generation console war continues

Sony's upcoming hardware update has been a bit of a mystery ever since news first leaked of its existence. In the months since, we've heard a bit about its purported specs and how the hardware will radically improve PlayStation VR's performance.

But Sony isn't the only one with new hardware on the horizon.

Last week, Microsoft launched its new Xbox One S system that's capable of 4K Blu-ray playback and High Dynamic Range gaming, and had already announced its next system, Project Scorpio, during its keynote at E3 2016.

Nintendo has its own next-gen system, called the Nintendo NX, which its President Tatsumi Kimishima has said will be unveiled in March 2017.

With three new-and-improved systems en route, 2016 is starting to resemble 2006 – the year that Sony launched the PlayStation 3 and Nintendo shipped the Wii – more and more each day.