No Xbox 720 at E3 or 'anytime soon'

Microsoft has revealed that it won't be using this year's E3 to announce the Xbox 720 (now called the Xbox One,) confirming that it will be all about the Xbox 360.

While many a gamer had hoped that 2012 would be the year that both Sony and Microsoft would showcase their next-gen consoles, it seems that there's still life in the old kit yet. Forget the new Xbox, Microsoft believes it has a lot more to give when it comes to the Xbox 360.

"While we appreciate all the interest in our long-range plans for the future, we can confirm that there will be no talk of new Xbox hardware at E3 or anytime soon," explained Microsoft's statement.

"For us, 2012 is all about Xbox 360 - and it's the best year ever for Xbox 360. The console is coming off its biggest year ever - a year in which Xbox outsold all other consoles worldwide.

"Xbox 360 didn't just outsell other consoles, it also outsold all other TV-connected devices like DVD players, as well as digital media receivers and home theatre systems. And in our seventh year, we sold more consoles than in any other year-defying convention."

All about the now-gen

The statement comes after Sony also revealed that it won't be unveiling the PS4 at E3 with Jack Tretton, head of Sony Computer Entertainment America, saying that Sony is focusing all its efforts of the PlayStation 3 and the PS Vita.

Both Sony and Microsoft are being quite savvy about the release of any next-gen kit. It's hard to not agree that there's still a long life span for both consoles.

You only have to see the shot in the arm Kinect gave to the Xbox 360 and how both are doing well repositioning themselves as media hubs in the home, as well as games consoles.

But, that doesn't mean it's going to stop us speculating in video form as to what the Xbox 720 will be like - which you can see below.

Via Kotaku