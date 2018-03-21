First Oculus Go games include a space flight sim and your favorite board game

We might not know everything about Oculus Go, the brand-new standalone VR headset from Oculus, but the whole picture is slowly coming into view – thanks, in no small part to Oculus’ keynote held this morning during the 2018 Game Developers Conference (GDC).

At the packed event, Oculus reaffirmed what we already knew about the headset –that it’s going to cost $199 (about £150, AU$255), come out in the very near future and that the specs are similar to what you’d find on a high-end smartphone.

But, adding onto the existing information we already knew, Oculus also announced the first three games for the headset: Anshar Online, Catan VR and They Suspect Nothing.

Anshar Online, the first game shown during the event, looks like a light version of one of VR’s first smash hits: Elite Dangerous. A competitive space flight sim, Anshar Online will have you competing against players across all Oculus platforms, including the Gear, Go and Rift.

Catan VR is exactly what it sounds like – the hit board game but played in virtual reality. Again, expect cross-platform play across Oculus devices and to become infuriated with your former friends after they steal the victory from you at the last second by taking the Longest Road award.

They Suspect Nothing, the last game of the bunch, is a brand-new mini-game-laden title that tasks you with completing simple tasks efficiently to prove that you are not, in fact, a human. Think Mario Party, but in VR. And not Mario. And without a board game or Stars. So basically nothing like Mario Party.

Oculus did not announce when the games would be available, but implied that they would launch around the time of the headset when it comes out later this year.

Not a big fan of waiting? Should you find yourself here at the Games Developer Conference in San Francisco, Oculus announced that it would have playable demos of the Oculus Go at its booth throughout the rest of the conference.