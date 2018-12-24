EE's mobile phone January sales start early - deals on iPhones, Samsung and SIM only

Ho-Ho-Ho. Nope, that's not the sound of Santa's sleigh arriving - it's the sound we made when we found out that EE has already released a batch of mobile phone deals for the January sales.

The deals start today and include a whole host of handsets. There's up to £150 to be saved on contracts for the likes of the iPhone 6S (and 6S Plus), Samsung Galaxy S8 and A6, and the Huawei Mate 20 Lite and P Smart - the last of which starts at a mere £15 per month.

Perhaps the most attractive savings come on EE SIM only deals where tariffs have been slashed on big data. We're talking 60 glorious gigabytes and unlimited calls and texts on the UK's fastest 4G network at a very reasonable £30 per month. Or reduce that monthly cost by a tenner for a still excellent 25GB.

It's even selling unlocked handsets for as little as £9.99 (when bought with a £10 PAYG top-up), with £50 off the Huawei P Smart that comes down to a very reasonable £139.99.

You can head to the EE website to check out all of the network's latest mobile phone deals, but be sure to get in there quick - these 'January sales' end on New Year's Eve!

