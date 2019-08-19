Disney Plus will land on Apple TV, Xbox One, and everything else you can think of

With Disney Plus only a few months away – from the US, at least – viewers and Disney fans are eagerly awaiting more information on how they'll be able to access the Disney catch-all streaming service.

Now some of that ambiguity has been cleared up, with Disney confirming what we all expected: Disney Plus is going to be on pretty much everything. And at launch, too!

Disney had already confirmed the app was coming to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Roku streaming devices, but it's only now that other streaming boxes and operating systems have been officially named. The list now includes iOS and Android (for smartphones and tablets), Android TV (for Nvidia Shield TV, Sony TVs, and Hisense TVs), Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast, and Xbox One.

Wait, aren't there some names still missing?

As you may have spotted, there are still some notable exclusions here, but the licensing and distribution of a streaming app requires negotiations with every relevant platform, and the silence on other devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, or other smart TV OS – Samsung's Tizen, LG's WebOS, and others – isn't something you need to worry about yet.

While Amazon may not actively want Disney Plus distracting from its own Amazon Prime Video service, it hasn't excluded its main rival Netflix, and we fully expect Fire TV to go for wider app provision rather than risk seeming incomplete.

While the Nvidia Shield TV is more of a niche proposition too, the premium streaming box has good format support and will even (if rumors can be believed) be a home for the Google Stadia games streaming service.

